Vai Market Capitalization Tops $56.48 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $56.48 million and $8,274.25 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00414388 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.51 or 0.29089642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00593709 BTC.

About Vai

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

