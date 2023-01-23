Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Stock Up 0.6 %

VAL opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Valaris has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.20 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valaris by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Valaris by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Valaris by 745.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.