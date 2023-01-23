Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Trimmed by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $155.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,918. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

