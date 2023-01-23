Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,895,047. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

