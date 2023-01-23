Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $104.13 million and $16.83 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02181871 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,192,668.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

