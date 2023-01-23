Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Raymond James cut shares of Veracyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $75.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,962 shares of company stock worth $5,031,956 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 392,169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

