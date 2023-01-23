Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Cut to $7.25

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.25 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VMEO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Vimeo stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $108.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 549.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

