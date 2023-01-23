Waltonchain Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $18.63 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,694,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,718,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

