Wanchain Price Hits $0.20 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Wanchain has a market cap of $39.10 million and $1.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00076997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00056730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025457 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,070,528 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

