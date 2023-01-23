Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €11.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.93) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.98) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.61) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €7.92 ($8.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.86. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €5.59 ($6.08) and a 1 year high of €25.34 ($27.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

