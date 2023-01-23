Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 378.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,146 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $50,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $151.60. The stock had a trading volume of 46,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

