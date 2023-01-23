WAXE (WAXE) Price Hits $66.98

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $66.98 or 0.00292787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $140,678.09 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAXE has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00410238 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,638.57 or 0.28781874 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00586817 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

