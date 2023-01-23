West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 1,742 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.23.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.45. 102,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,058. The stock has a market cap of $362.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

