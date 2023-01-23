West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $309.34. 215,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.69 and a 12-month high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

