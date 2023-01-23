West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 3,331 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,595,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,645,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,334,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

