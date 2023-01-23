WPP (LON:WPP) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 1,158 ($14.13) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 920 ($11.23).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.17) to GBX 864 ($10.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.72) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($10.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.74) to GBX 1,210 ($14.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,060.29 ($12.94).

WPP Trading Down 0.2 %

WPP opened at GBX 913.40 ($11.15) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 857.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 813.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WPP has a one year low of GBX 713 ($8.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.03).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

