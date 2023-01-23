Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $65.62 million and $9,363.24 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02779874 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $11,762.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

