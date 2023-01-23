X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.7% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 113,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,360 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 801,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,195. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

