XRP Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.96 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001826 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion and approximately $1.96 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,148,225 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,877,639 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
