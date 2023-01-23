XSGD Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $45.58 million and approximately $759,226.15 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,092,846 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

