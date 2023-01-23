Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.1 %

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,093.11. 5,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,402.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,079.16. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

