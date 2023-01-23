Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 3,400 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 860,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,431. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

