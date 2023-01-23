Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $18.10 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

HON traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.68. 722,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

