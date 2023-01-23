Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,967 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.37. 8,680,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,915,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

