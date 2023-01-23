Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 18,399 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,399 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,948. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

