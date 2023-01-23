Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 33,322 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,322 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,979,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

