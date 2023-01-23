Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,089 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.43. 4,384,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,163,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average of $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

