Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 942 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 124.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.45. 534,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,075. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $579.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

