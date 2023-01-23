Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $47.14 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Zcash has a total market cap of $763.86 million and approximately $62.88 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.14 or 0.00204374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,202,500 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

