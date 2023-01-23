Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.00

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S ( OTCMKTS:ZLDPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.23. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 810.58% and a negative return on equity of 162.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

