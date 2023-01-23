Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZYME. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink cut Zymeworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $630.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 342,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $3,356,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,936,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,671,705.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,702,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,706,001 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 70.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 38,714 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 78,506 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.