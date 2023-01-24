1,648 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Seagen by 907.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,697 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $22,006,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 0.55. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average of $143.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,565 shares of company stock worth $5,253,309. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.