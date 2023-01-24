1ST Source Bank Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $85.87.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

