2,657 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $112.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

