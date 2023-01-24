3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) PT Raised to GBX 1,875

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,816 ($22.48) to GBX 1,875 ($23.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

3i Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TGOPY opened at $9.34 on Friday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

