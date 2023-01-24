5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.23

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 46941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNP. National Bank Financial raised 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins raised 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.58.

The stock has a market cap of C$283.54 million and a PE ratio of -53.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,628.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,378,194.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

