627,209 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 627,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:EFV opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

