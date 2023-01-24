Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Update

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 761,800 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 130,624 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACHV shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

