Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 586,700.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,868 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.0% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.13. 999,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.69. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $540.46. The company has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $7,960,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

