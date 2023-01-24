Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 3.3 %

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.96. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $72,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.