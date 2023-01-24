Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFMD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Stock Performance

Affimed stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $143.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.35. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 189.04% and a negative return on equity of 48.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 61,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,355,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 112,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,398,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

(Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.