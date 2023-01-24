AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $753.32. 121,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,015. The company has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $722.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $831.32.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.