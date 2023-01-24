AIA Group Ltd Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after buying an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.18. 805,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,813. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

