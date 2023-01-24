Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

AIRG has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Airgain to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. 65,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,421. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. Airgain has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $72.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. Analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $54,772.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Airgain by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 130,001 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.