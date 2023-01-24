AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target Raised to GBX 310 at Barclays

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.47) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AJB has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 338.33 ($4.19).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJ Bell Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 336 ($4.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 3,054.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 358.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 322.22. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.80 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 404.07 ($5.00). The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Roger Stott sold 17,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £63,856.59 ($79,059.79). In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 100,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.53), for a total value of £366,000 ($453,138.54). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 17,887 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £63,856.59 ($79,059.79). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 124 shares of company stock worth $45,034.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.