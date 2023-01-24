Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Trading Up 4.6%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) shares were up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 534,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,064,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Alexco Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexco Resource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 315.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 49.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.