ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ALLETE Stock Down 1.1 %

ALE traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 106,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. Analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 73.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

