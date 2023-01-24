Altimmune’s (ALT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

ALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $14.57 on Friday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $716.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Articles

