Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Shares Down 14.3%

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 6,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Amarillo Biosciences Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71.
Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile
Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amarillo Biosciences (AMAR)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.