Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.27, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.46. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

